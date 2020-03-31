Grandma's Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

The 2020 Grandma's Marathon has officially been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 20, starting in Two Harbors, Minnesota and ending in Duluth.

"The staff and board of Grandma’s Marathon along with our medical and public agency leaders believe this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and not take valuable resources away from our local health system," Grandma's officials said in a statement.

All other race weekend events,including the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and the William A. Irbin 5K, have been canceled as well.

This is the first time in its 44-year history the race has been canceled, according to organizers.

Currently registered participants will still be able to receive their finisher shirt and medal, however, if they complete a virtual version of the race and upload their results by July 31. More information will be provided in May, organizers say.

No refunds will be given for the 2020 races, but participants will receive 20 percent off towards the 2021 Grandma's Marathon Weekend race of their choice.

Advertisement

The 45th Anniversary Race Weekend will take place next year on June 18-19, 2021.