Twin Cities Pride festival, parade postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Twin Cities Pride celebrations in June, including the Pride Festival and Pride Parade, have been postponed over concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twin Cities Pride was set to take place the weekend of June 27-28. Tens of thousands of visitors come from across the world to attend Twin Cities Pride and hundreds of vendors and small businesses rely on the celebrations as well.

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many large gatherings this spring and is now leading to cancelations or postponement of summer events as well. Earlier this week, Grandma’s Marathon announced it would not be run in 2020, the first time the race has been canceled in its 44-year history.

Organizers have not announced when Pride will take place, but said they are monitoring federal and state health recommendations and will provide updates on alternate options for celebrating Pride.