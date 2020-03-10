Update: Rock the Garden 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

article

UPDATE: Rock the Garden has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The lineup for The Current and the Walker Art Center's annual Rock the Garden concert was announced Tuesday.

Set for 1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 20, the lineup includes: Tegan and Sara, Brittany Howard, Poliça, Joseph, Jay Som, Altin Gün, Dua Saleh and Gully Boys. The concert takes place on the hilltop outside of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

Launched by the Walker Art Center in 1998, Rock the Garden has been cosponsored by The Current since 2008. Fourteen concerts have been staged outside the Walker since the inaugural event featuring the Jayhawks.

Tickets are only available online and start at $69. For more information, click here.