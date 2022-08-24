Minnesota State Fair: What you need to know for the 2022 event

article

The gates are set to open for the Minnesota State Fair's 12-day run at 7 a.m. Thursday.

This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together is expected to outpace 2019 attendance levels, which set records. The 2020 fair was canceled due to COVID-19, and the 2021 fair was on, but more than 150 vendors said they wouldn't be returning.

When is the Minnesota State Fair?

The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

The Minnesota State Fairgrounds are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, except for Labor Day, when the Fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Most buildings close by 9 p.m. for the first 11 days of the fair, while on Labor Day, most close by 8 p.m.

How much does it cost to go to the fair?

Tickets at the gate will run $17 for an adult (ages 13-64), but will cost $14 if you buy them before the fair starts.

Here's a breakdown of ticking pricing:

Adults (13-64): $17

Seniors (65+): $15

Kids (5-12): $15

Children (4 and under): Always Free!

How to get there, where to park

There are various ways you can get to the Minnesota State Fair, including buses. Metro Transit offers State Fair Express Bus Service in Minnetonka, Bloomington and Cottage Grove (more information on that here). Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) provides direct bus service to and from the fair, with locations in Burnsville, Eagan and Shakopee (more info here). And SouthWest Transit offers express bus service Thursdays-Sundays from locations in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Chaska (more on that here). Metro Transit also offers regular bus service to the State Fair.

In addition to bus routes, the Minnesota State Fair offers several free park and rides, serving about 30 Twin Cities locations. You can find details on this here.

If you plan to drive to the Minnesota State Fair, there are limited parking spaces available at the fairgrounds; it costs $17 per vehicle (details here). Nearby businesses and residents also offer parking for a fee.

Find FOX 9 live at the fair

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the Minnesota State Fair this year.

FOX 9 has a booth next to the Giant Slide, and will be broadcasting live at the Minnesota State Fair on weekdays. Here's when FOX 9 will be live from the fair:

7-9 a.m.: Morning newscasts

9-10 a.m.: Good Day

10-11 a.m.: The Jason Show

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: FOX 9 News at 11

5-7 p.m.: Evening newscasts

When FOX 9 isn't broadcasting from the fair, there will be giveaways, bingo, photo booths, and more! Come stop by and say hi.

New brews and foods at this year's fair

The Minnesota State Fair says there are 46 new specialty brews, at least 38 new foods and 10 new food vendors this year, bringing the total to nearly 500 food options and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Grandstand shows

Here's the lineup for the Grandstand:

Aug. 25: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin

Aug. 26: Counting Crows with The Wallflowers

Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with Bad Bad Hats

Aug. 28: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea

Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Tower of Power

Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan

Aug. 31 The Florida Georgia Line with Baily Zimmerman

Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7

Sept. 4: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals (free)

Sept. 5: Free Kids Day Fun Fest (free)

Free entertainment

Here are the free stage shows at the Minnesota State Fair:

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! stage:

Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 : Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 : Caitlyn Smith (8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 : DSL* Dire Straits Legacy (8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 : Low Cut Connie (8:30 p.m.)

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 : The Family Stone (8:30 p.m.)

Sept. 4 and Sept. 5: The Jayhawks (7:30 p.m.)

During the day, entertainment on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage includes Appalachian Road Show, MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals, Screaming Orphans, The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band and others.

West End at Sunset at the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater:

Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 : Durry (8 p.m.)

Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 : Honeybutter (8 p.m.)

Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 : Annie Mack (8 p.m.)

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 : Turn Turn Turn (8 p.m.)

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 : First Avenue Goes To The Fair (8 p.m.)

Sept. 4 and Sept. 5: Gully Boys (8 p.m. Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5)

During the day, entertainment on the stage includes MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick, Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, Good Morning Bedlam, the Minnesota State Fiddle Contest and others.

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage:

Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 : The Good, the Bad and the Funky (8 p.m.)

Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 : The Belfast Cowboys (8 p.m.)

Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 : Gypsy (8 p.m.)

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1: Bad Girlfriends (8 p.m.)

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 : Funktion Junction (8 p.m.)

Sept. 4 and Sept. 5: Salsa del Soul (8 p.m. Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5)

During the day, entertainment on the stage includes Native Pride Dancers, Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band, Ukrainian Village Band and more.

Other free shows:

The Flyin' Hawaiian Show at the Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods

Community dance ensembles at Cosgrove Stage

Daily parade at 2 p.m.

Thank A Farmer Magic Show on the Christensen Farms Stage

Arts A'Fair with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases

Mia Dorr's Premier Karaoke in The Garden

Map your route

Here's a map of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For additional maps, click here.