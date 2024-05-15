Law enforcement officers’ vigil, memorial held for fallen peace officers

Law enforcement officers are collectively standing for 24 hours at a vigil to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty throughout Minnesota.

The vigil began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, and continued in 20-minute shifts until Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Following the 24-hour stretch, the 2024 Minnesota Peace Officer Memorial Service was held at the Minnesota Peace Officer Memorial on the south grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol.

The annual service "remembers and honors all 306 officers who have died in the line of duty in Minnesota."

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.



"We thank the more than 10,499 law enforcement officers in Minnesota who serve in 408 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities," said Gov. Walz in a statement.

Walz has proclaimed May 15, 2024, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 12-18 as Police Week in the State of Minnesota.

In St. Paul, the 60th annual St. Paul Police Memorial Service was held in Mears Park at 12 p.m. on May 15.

A complete list of Minnesota's fallen officers can be found here.