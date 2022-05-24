Here are the free stage shows at the Minnesota State Fair

There will be more than 900 free shows at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, from concerts to stunt dog shows and the annual talent contest.

The State Fair on Tuesday announced the free stage entertainment lineup, which is free with admission to the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Here’s a look at some of the shows (a full lineup, including all day entertainment, is here):

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! stage:

Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 : Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 : Caitlyn Smith (8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 : DSL* Dire Straits Legacy (8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 : Low Cut Connie (8:30 p.m.)

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 : The Family Stone (8:30 p.m.)

Sept. 4 and Sept. 5: The Jayhawks (7:30 p.m.)

During the day, entertainment on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage includes Appalachian Road Show, MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals, Screaming Orphans, The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band and others.

West End at Sunset at the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater:

Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 : Durry (8 p.m.)

Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 : Honeybutter (8 p.m.)

Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 : Annie Mack (8 p.m.)

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 : Turn Turn Turn (8 p.m.)

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 : First Avenue Goes To The Fair (8 p.m.)

Sept. 4 and Sept. 5: Gully Boys (8 p.m. Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5)

During the day, entertainment on the stage includes MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick, Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, Good Morning Bedlam, the Minnesota State Fiddle Contest and others.

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage:

Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 : The Good, the Bad and the Funky (8 p.m.)

Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 : The Belfast Cowboys (8 p.m.)

Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 : Gypsy (8 p.m.)

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1: Bad Girlfriends (8 p.m.)

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 : Funktion Junction (8 p.m.)

Sept. 4 and Sept. 5: Salsa del Soul (8 p.m. Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5)

During the day, entertainment on the stage includes Native Pride Dancers, Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band, Ukrainian Village Band and more.

Other free shows:

The Flyin' Hawaiian Show at the Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods

Community dance ensembles at Cosgrove Stage

Daily parade at 2 p.m.

Thank A Farmer Magic Show on the Christensen Farms Stage

Arts A'Fair with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases

Mia Dorr's Premier Karaoke in The Garden

The State Fair runs Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.