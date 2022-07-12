Minnesota State Fair unveils new fair foods for 2022

The Minnesota State Fair released its list of new fair foods that will be available at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

There are 38 official new foods and eight new food vendors at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to nearly 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Here are the new foods:

The Hideaway Speakeasy – All Quacked Up!

Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Arepa Bar’s Three Arepas – Pulled Pork, The Queen and Vegan

Baked Venezuelan crispy corn pocket with choice of three fillings (all arepas are gluten-free): The Pulled Pork Arepa is pork shoulder slow-roasted in red wine and vegetables served with shredded cheddar cheese, cabbage, carrots, green onions and parsley; The Queen (Reina Pepiada) is pulled chicken and avocado puree salad topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh arugula; and the Vegan Arepa is house-prepared black beans, fried sweet plantains, cabbage, carrots, green onions and parsley.

At Midtown Global Market’s Arepa Bar*, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

(Available Aug. 31-Sept. 5 only)

*New Vendor

Baba’s Two Hummus Bowls – Beauty and the Buffalo and Coco-Nuts

Beauty and the Buffalo bowl features ranch hummus, buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, scallions, buffalo sauce and buffalo dust, served with pita puffs. The Coco-Nuts bowl features hazelnut chocolate hummus, chocolate chips, hazelnuts, shredded coconut and bananas, served with powdered sugar pita puffs. (Coco-Nuts is vegan and can be gluten-free without the pita puffs.)

At Baba’s, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Hamline Church Dining Hall – Birthday Cake Paleta

A Mexican frozen dessert on-a-stick made with chunks of birthday cake, sprinkles and a vanilla extract base, specially created by locally owned La Michoacana Rose (pronounced meech-oo-a-kahn-a) to celebrate Hamline Church Dining Hall’s 125th year at the fair. Additional paleta varieties are also available.

At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets

The Blue Barn – Breakfast Gnocchi

A bed of potato gnocchi topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, pesto cream, shallots and balsamic glaze.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Sausage Sister & Me – Buzz’n … Hot Honey Chicken Sausage Kebob

Hot honey drizzled over chicken sausage skewered with cornmeal biscuit chunks and served on a bed of coleslaw.

At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

Mancini's al Fresco – Celebration Cake On-A-Stick

White cake infused with almond flavoring and decorated with white frosting. This mini version of Mancini’s house cake can be personalized on-site with short text to celebrate a favorite fair fan or special occasion.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Gass Station Grill – Chick N Swiss Sausage

Grilled chicken sausage custom-made with chunks of Swiss cheese and asparagus, ground pineapple, bacon and jalapeño, served on a bun.

At Gass Station Grill, located on the west side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building

Holy Land – Chicken Tandoori Rolls

Chicken seasoned with tandoori spices, onions and peppers wrapped in paratha (pronounced purr-AH-tah) flatbread, then grilled and served with a side of avocado cilantro lime sauce.

At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

Tejas Express – Chilaquiles Breakfast

Fried corn tortilla strips sauteed with guajillo (pronounced gwa-HEE-yo) chile salsa and topped with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cotija (pronounced kuh-TEE-huh) cheese, avocado and crema (pronounced KREH-muh).

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Aldo's – Concha Bacon Burger

All-beef patty with raspberry aioli, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and bacon served on a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll.

At Aldo’s, located in Warner Coliseum, west side

German Root Beer and Popcorn – Cotton Candy Float

Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy.

At German Root Beer and Popcorn, located east of Chambers Street, just south of the Grandstand

Snack House – Deep-Fried Ice Cream

Handmade ice cream bar covered with a crispy corn flake coating, deep-fried, drizzled with raspberry and blueberry sauces, and topped with sprinkles. (Vegetarian)

At Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum, south side

Union Hmong Kitchen – Dej Qab Zib (Sweet Refreshment)

A coconut lychee (pronounced LAI-chee) colada made with a blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, lime and mint, served over ice. (Vegan)

At Union Hmong Kitchen*, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner

*New Vendor

French Meadow Bakery and Cafe – Earth Sliders and "Meat" Balls & Marinara

French Meadow Vegan Entrees – Earth Sliders and "Meat" Balls & Marinara at French Meadow Bakery.

Earth Sliders are a marinated, battered and crispy fried "chicken" patty topped with house-made, slightly spicy secret sauce, shredded lettuce and house-made cucumber pickles that have been marinated in turmeric, garlic and sweet onion, served on a grilled bun. "Meat" Balls & Marinara are Italian herb-seasoned "meat" balls browned and sauteed in house-made garlic and oregano red marinara sauce, topped with plant-based Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, served with a slice of grilled sourdough bread. (Both entrees are vegan.)

At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bridgeman's Ice Cream – Gray Duck Sundae

Bridgeman’s Black Licorice Ice Cream topped with marshmallow cream, crunchy mini marshmallows, whipped cream and a cherry.

At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street

The Herbivorous Butcher – Poultrygeist and Steak-xorcist

Poultrygeist is fried chicken topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast; and Steak-xorcist is chicken fried steak topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast. (Both entrees are vegan.) (Minnesota State Fair)

Poultrygeist is fried chicken topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast; and

Steak-xorcist is chicken fried steak topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast. (Both entrees are vegan.)

At The Herbivorous Butcher*, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall

*New Vendor

Hot Indian – Kulfi: Indian-Style Ice Cream in Three Flavors

Kulfi: Indian-Style Ice Cream in Three Flavors at Hot Indian. (Minnesota State Fair)

Made with condensed milk, nuts and infused spices. Available in three creamy flavors: Almond/Cashew/Pistachio Kulfi; Mango Kulfi; and Saffron/Almond/Pistachio Kulfi. (All Kulfi are gluten-free and vegetarian.)

At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall

Blue Moon Dine-In Theater – Lemon Cookie Tortilla Chips

Lemon sandwich cookies deconstructed into four large tortilla chips made from a blend of cookies and corn, served with creamy-center-of-the-cookie cream dip topped with lemon curd.

At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street

RC's BBQ – Minne Hot Hot

Smoked Rib Tips tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, served with Comeback Sauce.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Minneapple Pie – Minneblueberry Pie

Handmade blueberry pie made with a crisp, flaky crust, filled with blueberries, and served with vanilla ice cream. (Vegan if served without ice cream)

At Minneapple Pie, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Midtown Global Market's Andy's Garage – Molotes

Deep-fried corn masa empanadas with choice of fillings: Chipotle Style is filled with shredded chipotle chicken and topped with chipotle sour cream, cotija (pronounced kuh-TEE-huh) cheese and fresh cilantro; and Elote Style is filled with roasted corn and topped with mayo, cotija cheese and Tajin (pronounced tuh-HEEN) seasoning (can be prepared vegan). (Gluten-free)

At Midtown Global Market’s Andy’s Garage, located in the Taste of Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

(Available Aug. 25-30 only)

Union Hmong Kitchen – Mov + Nqaij (Rice + Meat)

Mov + Nqaij (Rice + Meat) at Union Hmong Kitchen. (Minnesota State Fair)

Purple sticky rice with choice of sauce, including Krunchy Chili Oil (dried Thai chilis, garlic, shallots), Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots), and Tiger Bite (Thai chilis, garlic, shallots, cilantro, fish sauce, oyster sauce, lime juice); plus, choice of skewered and grilled meat, including Hmong Sausage (house-made coarse-ground pork sausage link with Krunchy Chili Oil), Hilltribe Chicken Thigh (ginger, lemongrass), or Lemongrass Turmeric Tofu (marinated in a lemongrass and turmeric blend). (All items gluten-free; vegan options available)

At Union Hmong Kitchen*, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner

*New Vendor

Blue Moon Dine-In Theater – New Mexico Chile Dog Sliders Two Ways

Green chile and red chile – made with roasted-on-site New Mexico Hatch chiles and a hint of chorizo pork, topped with queso-style cheese and red onion, served over all-beef hot dogs on slider buns. Comes with a prickly pear cactus slushie shooter on the side.

At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street

Nordic Waffles – Belly Full Nordic Waffle and Vanilla Dream Nordic Waffle

Belly Full Nordic Waffle and Vanilla Dream Nordic Waffle at Nordic Waffles.

Two new fresh-made waffle sandwiches: Belly Full is a spring onion-infused Nordic Waffle filled with sous vide (pronounced sue-veed) seasoned pork belly with coleslaw and locally made jalapeño jam; Vanilla Dream is a Nordic Waffle coated with cinnamon and sugar and filled with Norwegian vanilla custard cream.

At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section

Rick's Pizza – Pickle Pizza

Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning.

At Rick’s Pizza*, located on the west side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues

*New Vendor

Holy Land – Pink Guava Slushie

Frozen slushie drink made with juice squeezed from fresh pink guavas.

At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop – Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

Breaded and deep-fried Minnesota pork loin topped with pickled cabbage and served with mustard mayo on a toasted bun.

At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets

O'Gara's at the Fair – Reuben Rolls

Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut hand-rolled in an egg roll wrapper, deep-fried and served with a side of O’Gara’s homemade Thousand Island dressing.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Soul Bowl – Soulsicle

Fried chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions.

At Soul Bowl*, located in the Food Building, east wall

*New Vendor

Jammy Sammies by Brim – Sundae Sammie

Sundae Sammie at Jammy Sammies by Brim.

Grilled sandwich with cinnamon bread, Minnesota strawberry jam, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, confetti sprinkles and flaked sea salt. (Gluten-free and vegan options available)

At Jammy Sammies by Brim, located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center

iPierogi – Sweet Cheese Blintz

Soft baked crepe filled with sweet vanilla-flavored cream cheese and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

At iPierogi, located in the Food Building, south wall

The Blue Barn – Sweet Potato Poutine

Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. (Vegetarian)

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

West Indies Soul Food – Tandoor-Fired Jerk Chicken Mini’zza

White chicken meat, bell pepper, onion medley, whole milk mozzarella cheese and West Indies Soul Food’s signature Jamaican Jerk Sauce on a buttermilk naan crust baked in a tandoor oven.

At West Indies Soul Food, located at the International Bazaar, south wall

Dino's Gyros – Tirokroketes

Mix of spicy feta, cream cheese and mozzarella blended with Dino’s Greek seasoning, then rolled in a gluten-free panko, deep-fried and sprinkled with lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and Dino’s seasoning. (Gluten-free, vegetarian)

At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

LuLu's Public House – Tot Dog

All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

West Indies Soul Food – Turmeric Ginger Lemon Surprise

Fresh ginger, turmeric syrup and a dash of bitters mixed with West Indies Soul Food’s Original Caribbean Lemonade. (Gluten-free, vegan)

At West Indies Soul Food, located at the International Bazaar, south wall

Daryl's Dog House – Vegan Corn Dog

Plant-based vegan hot dog hand-dipped in plant-based vegan corn dog batter and deep-fried.

At Daryl’s Dog House, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

New food vendors at Minnesota State Fair