3 more Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows revealed

Three more shows have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.

Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra; the Beach Boys and The Temptations; and Disney Princess - The Concert have been added to the Grandstand lineup at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra will perform with special guest Bad Bad Hats at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets are $27 and $37, and go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The Beach Boys and the Temptations with special guest Tower Power will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Tickets are $37 and $50, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Disney Princess - The Concert is an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrating all the Disney Princesses, featuring songs, animation and behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on stage and screen. The show is at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Tickets are $27 and $37, and go on sale at noon on Friday.

The Grandstand lineup

Here's the Grandstand lineup that's been announced thus far:

Aug. 25: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin

Aug. 26: Counting Crows with The Wallflowers

Aug. 28: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea

Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan

Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7

Tickets for these shows are available online here.