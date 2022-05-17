Expand / Collapse search
3 more Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows revealed

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 9
article

The Minnesota State Fair runs this year from Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.  (Minnesota State Fair)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three more shows have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series. 

Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra; the Beach Boys and The Temptations; and Disney Princess - The Concert have been added to the Grandstand lineup at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra will perform with special guest Bad Bad Hats at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets are $27 and $37, and go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday. 

The Beach Boys and the Temptations with special guest Tower Power will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Tickets are $37 and $50, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

Disney Princess - The Concert is an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrating all the Disney Princesses, featuring songs, animation and behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on stage and screen. The show is at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Tickets are $27 and $37, and go on sale at noon on Friday. 

The Grandstand lineup

Here's the Grandstand lineup that's been announced thus far: 

  • Aug. 25: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
  • Aug. 26: Counting Crows with The Wallflowers
  • Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with Bad Bad Hats
  • Aug. 28: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea
  • Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Tower of Power
  • Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
  • Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon
  • Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
  • Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7
  • Sept. 5: Disney Princess - The Concert

Tickets for these shows are available online here.