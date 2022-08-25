State Fairgoers dealing with ‘gridlock’ traffic, parking on day one

Minnesotans eager to enter the Great Minnesota Get-Together were offered a hefty serving of patience Monday morning as lines to park in several lots surrounding the Minnesota State Fair reportedly took up to two hours to enter.

With thousands expected to attend on the first day, and hundreds of thousands expected throughout its entirety, the event is often seen as an annual event for many families to try new foods and see nationally touring entertainment.

However, as of 11:35 a.m., all on-site parking lots had been filled, with more only becoming available as people leave.

Similar to past years, FOX 9 will have a constant presence at the fair this year, broadcasting from its usual spot near the giant slide.