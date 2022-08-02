Minnesota State Fair announces 2 more new food vendors

In addition to its already expansive list of new foods for its 2022 celebration, the Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced two new vendors.

There are 38 official new foods and 10 new food vendors at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to nearly 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds. This year’s fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Sept. 5.

The two new vendors include Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips and Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos.

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips is a new vendor at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips serves steak dinners with fresh grilled steak tips, plus steak pitas (both with optional sauteed onions and green peppers and marinated mushrooms), homemade mashed potatoes and fresh brewed iced tea. Located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Nelson Street.

Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos is a new vendor at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos serves two varieties in a fried flour tortilla shell: The Original Cheese Curd Taco (diced bratwurst, fried cheddar cheese curds, lettuce and Baja sauce) and the Box Checker Cheese Curd Taco (diced chicken, bacon, fried cheddar cheese curds, lettuce and ranch sauce). Located outside the south side of the Food Building.

There will also be more than 900 free shows at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, from concerts to stunt dog shows and the annual talent contest.