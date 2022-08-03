Minnesota State Fair will have 46 new specialty beers in 2022

article

There will be 46 brand-new brews and beverages at the Minnesota State Fair this year, and 43 returning specialty beverages that are only found at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Here are the 46 new beverages that are premiering at the fair this year:

Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie at Shanghai Henri's

A special-edition Super Craft Elixir release. Superior craft ginger beer mixed with zested limes and hard seltzer from cane sugar, slushie style!

Located at Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar.

Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy at Coasters

The delicious Arnold Palmer is now in a spiked, super refreshing slushy. 5% ABV.

Located at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Baklava Cream Ale at Dino's Gyros

Brewed in the classic cream ale style, this masterpiece is flavored with vanilla, honey, lemon and walnuts to emulate the traditional Greek dessert baklava. 5.5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

Located at Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bomba Bull Frosé All Day Slushy at Dino's Gyros

Frosé all day with this summer sipper. Fusing Saint Paul, Minn.-made Gray Duck Distillery Bomba Juice spirited seltzer with a fruity fun mix of lemonade, strawberry and a kick of Red Bull served frosé slushy style. 4.7% ABV.

Located at Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bririta at Giggles' Campfire Grill

The crisp, light flavors and slight floral scent of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery’s Brianna blend with Island Oasis Margarita mix for a pure-paradise tropical sipper, garnished with a slice of lime. 4.8% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery.

Located at Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Cherry Berry Chill at O'Gara's at the Fair

There’s no better way to chill out than with a Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) and White Claw Hard Seltzer slushie!

Located at O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Cherry Limeade Blonde at The Hangar

Sweet cherry flavor melds with tart, aromatic lime peel and puree to harken back to carefree summer days of bike rides, water balloon fights and swimming pools with friends! 5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.

Located at The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Chili Pineapple Express Sour at Ball Park Cafe

This bright, refreshing pineapple sour ale is rimmed with a light coating of Tajin chili-lime seasoning to add a little extra layer of complexity to this refreshing summer sipper. But don’t worry – it’s just Minnesota spicy ;-). 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Locateed at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Coasters Mango Slushy at Coasters

Quench any thirst with this smooth, fruity and flavorful slushy made with Mike's Hard Mango. 8% ABV.

Located at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Cold IPA at Ball Park Cafe

Cold and refreshing, just like a dip in Lake Superior, this crossover style brings together the hop smash of an IPA you know and love with the drinkability of a lager. It’s cold up here, yeah, but that’s why we love it. 6% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Crowd Control at Ball Park Cafe

This stand-alone New England Double IPA is packed with shoulder-to-shoulder Mosaic, Strata and Cashmere hops. 8% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Cucumber Summer at Ball Park Cafe

Bright golden with a gentle haze, tropical hop aroma and flavor, and packed with refreshing cucumber, this IPA is somehow both bold and hoppy yet refreshing and herbal. It’s the best of both worlds. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Electrik Empress at LuLu's Public House

After a year of long, slow-mixed culture fermentation in an original 1936 cypress wood lagering tank, this beer was transferred onto 6,600 pounds of plums for five more months of maturation on fruit. Electrik Empress is hazy, cotton candy pink in color and bursting with the fresh aroma of ripe plum skins. It is medium-bodied and fairly dry with a soft lemon-tart acidity and flavor of plums, lemon and pear. 5.9% ABV. 4 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Located at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

ENCORE! at Hildebrand Concessions

This cold press IPA – a new style emerging out of Portland, Ore. – takes inspiration from several different lager traditions in the pursuit of drinkability. A bright and lean IPA, it’s brewed with a touch of Minnesota wild rice and fermented cold for maximum crispiness. Drippy tropical fruit and sauvignon blanc spritz-forward aromas are courtesy of Strata and Idaho 7 hops. Note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (except on Sept. 4, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free). 6.2% ABV. 66 IBUs. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing.

Located at Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Epic Yuzu at Dino's Gyros

The heroes and heroines of the classic epic poems sang of Ambrosia, the nectar of the gods. We’re pretty sure they were talking about this beer. Light, crisp, tart and refreshing, this exotic yuzu-infused creation is fit for peaks of Olympus. 4.5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

Located at Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Fair Mullet at Ball Park Cafe

You’ve had the cousin, but this IPA is more mullet, more jean jacket and all party! The perfect guilty-pleasure, pairing with fried food, music, people watching and mullet sightings! 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Grain Belt Lim’ at Schell's Pavilion

A light malt flavor with a hint of lime gives this beer a nice twist that inspires more from this unique lager. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Located at Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Green Apple Caramel Sour at The Hangar

With a profile of tart green apples and caramel, a favorite treat is now in a drinkable sour. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

Located at The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Green Apple Wine Slushie at Minnesota Wine Country

A is for apple, and this A+ refresher features apple wine with a green apple twist. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery.

Located at Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Hangar Honey at The Hangar

This melon wheat beer features the strong aroma of melon with slightly wheaty, sweet, crisp highlights. 4.8% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., at Third Street Brewhouse.

Located at The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Hard Lemonade Slushie at Shanghai Henri's

A special-edition Squoze Hard Seltzer release. Fresh lemons, lemon zest and cane sugar are frozen and served as a slushie. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

Located at Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Hawaiian POG BOLO Hard Seltzer at Cafe Caribe

Inspired by a deliciously sweet Hawaiian libation, this tropical vacation for your taste buds combines the island flavors of passion fruit, orange and guava (POG) into a crushable sunset-colored hard seltzer. Place your seatbacks and tray tables in their upright position, you're about to land in BOLO paradise. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

Located at Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Hay-Z at The Blue Barn

A New England-style juicy pale ale with a hint of passion fruit. 5.5% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., and Stillwater, Minn., by a collaboration of The Freehouse Brewery and Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

Located at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Hideaway Sunset at The Hideaway Speakeasy

Think of a Tequila Sunrise cocktail in the form of a beer. Orange, grenadine, a bit of sour and a hint of tequila flavor (without actual tequila) ­­– raise a glass in a sunset toast! 6% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

Located at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Kirby Pucker #34 Preserved Lemon at Ball Park Cafe

Batting third is Kirby Pucker, a rotation of brews that undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. A collaboration with Moroccan Chef Hassan Ziadi, this sour hit is juicy, sweet, and mixed with summer goodness of preserved and fresh lemon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Lemon Razzicle Cream Ale at Mancini's al Fresco

Refreshing and light like a sorbet, this pleasant summertime cream ale is pinkish-red in color with a slight tang and hint of sweetness that cleanses the palate with notes of raspberry and lemon zest. 5.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

Located at Mancini’s al Fresco, located on north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

LuLunatic at LuLu's Public House

With an insane amount of Amarillo, Cascade and Chinook hops, this double dry-hopped IPA takes its inspiration from the West Coast. It’s packed with bright and citrusy hop flavors and capped off with a dry finish that will leave you raving. 7.2% ABV. 50 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

Located at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Coaster at LuLu's Pbulic House

Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This wheated ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot, creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer. 5% ABV. Brewed in Decorah, Iowa, by Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.

Located at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Miraculum at O'Gara's at the Fair

Pryes adds a surge of fresh mango puree to its signature Miraculum IPA for a refreshing, tropical-summer-worthy twist on a longtime fave. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Located at O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

MN Brew Together – Blue Macaroon at Ball Park Cafe

Celebrating the best of our state – much like the Minnesota State Fair – this pastry lager is brewed with pilsner malt, almonds, milk sugar, marshmallows, vanilla bean, lemon, coconut and blue spirulina. Is it blue? Oh yeah. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., and Rochester, Minn., by a partnership of Modist Brewing and Forager Brewery.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

MN Honey Chamomile Mead at LuLu's Public House

An ultra-special mead highlighted by honey from Upper Midwest canola hives fermented on fresh elder flower petals. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

Located at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Naughty Shirley at Hideaway Speakeasy

A wildly refreshing twist on a childhood favorite, this grown-up version of the Shirley Temple has a hint of vodka flavor (without actual vodka), made with wine from Cannon River Winery. It evokes cheerful memories and feels like a party in a cup. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

Located at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Olive Lager at Giggles' Campfire Grill

This olive-infused golden lager is a nod to the classic Midwest Martini and is sure to be endlessly satisfying. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing.

Located at Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Piña Colager at Cafe Caribe

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then here’s the escape for you! This crisp American lager is brewed with 100 percent real pineapple puree, fresh lime zest and a special blend of hops that imparts notes of coconut and tropical fruit. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

Located at Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake’d Up at The Hangar

Everything you love about Cake’d Up Beer with notes of vanilla cake and pineapple goodness. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

Located at The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Pitt Boss at RC's BBQ

An exclusive State Fair beer collaboration between Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ? Yes please! Feast your taste buds on this delicious blonde ale infused with juicy smoked peaches straight off the smoker at Animales BBQ. Expect this one to be slightly smokey, massively peachy and majorly crisp, with a touch of lingering malt sweetness that makes it the perfect pairing for delicious BBQ food. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs in collaboration with Animales BBQ Co. of Minneapolis, Minn.

Located at RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Ron Gant Was Out at Ball Park Cafe

An extremely approachable, full-flavored pale ale that is as crisp, clean and legal as Hrbek’s tag in Game 2 of the 1991 World Series. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Sip Hop at Ball Park Cafe

Citrus forward with notes of grapefruit and loads of OG West Coast hops including Centennial, Chinook and Amarillo, this hoppy West Coast IPA blast from the past sits perfectly on your palate and – just like your favorite ‘90s rap track – keeps you nodding along. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Strawberry Rhubarb Cider at LuLu's Public House

Freshly pressed apples fermented dry then sweetened with the classic Minnesota combination of rhubarb and juiced strawberries. 6.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

Located at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Sunny Brianna at Giggles' Campfire Grill

The semi-sweet and crisp profile of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery’s Brianna combine with Island Oasis Hurricane mix, garnished with an orange slice or cherry. 4.8% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery.

Located at Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Tootsie Hop at O'Gara's at the Fair

A sassy raspberry and chocolate dessert ale. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

Located at O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Trippple Orange at Ball Park Cafe

Triple the citrus, triple the fun! Tangerines, Cara Cara oranges and blood oranges mix it up with some vanilla beans for a smoothie-style sour that’s worthy of your favorite juice bar. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Tropical Fruit Punch White Claw Slushy at LuLu's Public House

This slushy is made with Mango White Claw Hard Seltzer, Tropical Red Bull and finished with fresh fruit punch.

Located at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Tumbleweed Hazy IPA at The Frontier

Bursting with big fruit flavors, this hazy IPA is so drinkable with no bitterness as it rolls over your taste buds. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

Located at The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Walking on Sunshine Watermelon Blonde Ale at Coasters

A refreshing light blonde beer brewed with all-natural watermelon makes this a perfectly carefree summer brew. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minn., by Bald Man Brewing.

Located at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

All Day A-Fair! (NA) at Shanghai Henri's

This non-alcoholic IPA has all the intense hop aromas and bitterness an IPA drinker would expect but in an N/A craft beer. It’s golden yellow in color with aromas of melon, pear and apricot leading to flavors of breadcrust. It finishes clean and pleasantly bitter. 0.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., at Summit Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage.

Located at Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar