Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Minnesota school closings for Friday, Jan. 23, due to extreme cold

By
Published  January 22, 2026 11:36am CST
Education
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Some school districts, including in the Twin Cities metro, have made the decision to close or have an e-learning day on Friday.
    • Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are in the forecast for Friday.
    • The air temperature in the Twin Cities on Friday is forecast to be 19 below zero with a wind chill of more than 40 below zero.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several school districts in Minnesota plan to be closed or have e-learning days on Friday due to frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills. 

An extreme cold warning goes into effect Thursday evening until Friday at noon. The warning will be followed by an extreme cold watch that will be in effect for the latter half of Friday through Saturday.

By 7 a.m. on Friday, the air temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees below zero, while the windchill could be 40 below zero. It doesn't get much better on Friday as the high temperature for the day in the Twin Cities isn't expected to exceed -8 degrees.

Minnesota school closings for Jan. 23

Find a list of schools that are closing or are moving to e-learning on Friday below. If you're having trouble viewing the list, click here.

Note: Some school districts, including Minneapolis and Wayzata, already had Friday as a non-school day on their 2026 calendars for record keeping or teacher development days.

