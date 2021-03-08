Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths Monday

FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 473 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Monday.

The news comes more than 1 million residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The most recent data shows 1,072,260 people have had at least one dose, while 592,134 have received both doses.

Minnesota has now seen 490,483 COVID-19 cases and 6,556 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the six newly reported deaths, three were residents in longterm care facilites. One of the deaths was a person age 40-44, while the other deaths ranged in age from 80-94.

The 473 newly reported cases were out of 36,485 tests, a 1.2% positivity rate. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Meanwhile, health officials announced new temporary testing sites are opening in Thief River Falls and Carver County in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Vaccine efforts continue

M Health Fairview working to fill open vaccination appointments

M Health Fairview has vaccination appointments open for people ages 65 and up and they are hoping to fill them as less than half of seniors in the metro area have been vaccinated to date.

The CDC announced Monday that fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Heath officials say Minnesota will get 127,160 first doses this week, all from Pfizer and Moderna. That is a 20% drop in total allocation from this week's 161,010 because states aren't getting any Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Just looking at Pfizer and Moderna comparisions, allocation is going up 10% next week.

Malcolm told the Senate Aging committee Wednesday she is "highly confident" that Minnesota will vaccinate 70% of seniors before the end of the month, allowing a quicker expansion of eligibility. Walz says Minnesota will "significantly beat" his original vaccine timeline.