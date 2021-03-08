Minnesota reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 473 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Monday.

The news comes more than 1 million residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The most recent data shows 1,072,260 people have had at least one dose, while 592,134 have received both doses.

Minnesota has now seen 490,483 COVID-19 cases and 6,556 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the six newly reported deaths, three were residents in longterm care facilites. One of the deaths was a person age 40-44, while the other deaths ranged in age from 80-94.

The 473 newly reported cases were out of 36,485 tests, a 1.2% positivity rate. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Meanwhile, health officials announced new temporary testing sites are opening in Thief River Falls and Carver County in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Vaccine efforts continue

The CDC announced Monday that fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Heath officials say Minnesota will get 127,160 first doses this week, all from Pfizer and Moderna. That is a 20% drop in total allocation from this week's 161,010 because states aren't getting any Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Just looking at Pfizer and Moderna comparisions, allocation is going up 10% next week.

Malcolm told the Senate Aging committee Wednesday she is "highly confident" that Minnesota will vaccinate 70% of seniors before the end of the month, allowing a quicker expansion of eligibility. Walz says Minnesota will "significantly beat" his original vaccine timeline.