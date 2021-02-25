When will get I my COVID-19 vaccine? Updated Minnesota timeline

article

Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday he will put Minnesotans with certain medical conditions, food processing workers and some "targeted essential workers" next in line after 70% of seniors get a COVID-19 vaccine, which he expects will happen by the end of March.

Walz is scheduled to give a live speech at 12:15 p.m. followed by a news conference at 1:15 p.m. about the new timeline and priority list. You can watch the governor’s speech and news conference live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live

As of Thursday, Minnesota has vaccinated more than 43% of Minnesotans aged 65 and over.

Walz said the state should begin vaccinating the next priority list in April, based on current projections, with every Minnesotan able to get a vaccine by this summer.