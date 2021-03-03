Minnesota will vaccinate 70% of seniors sooner than first thought, health officials say

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Senate Aging committee Wednesday she is "highly confident" that Minnesota will vaccinate 70% of seniors against COVID-19 before the end of the month, allowing a quicker expansion of eligibility.

"70% is not magic, but it's a good guidepost," Malcolm said, adding that hesitant seniors will remain a priority even after eligibility expands. "It's not like we're going to say, 'We've moved on now.'"

There's already vaccine saturation in northern Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said. Some seniors want to wait for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she said.

Pharmacies are redirecting some Pfizer and Moderna supply to other parts of the state with higher demand, Ehresmann said.

There is no clear timeline on when the J&J vaccine will be widely available. Minnesota is getting 45,200 J&J shots this week, but the federal government is not shipping any next week because of J&J's manufacturing issues.

So far, Minnesota has vaccinated over 53% of the state's age 65 and older population. Gov. Tim Walz said the state will expand vaccine eligibility to more groups once 70% of seniors have at least one dose