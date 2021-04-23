100 Minnesota traffic deaths recorded in 2021, fastest pace in 6 years

article

More than 100 people have died on Minnesota roads so far in 2021, marking the earliest the annual milestone has been reached in six years.

According to preliminary data from the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, 102 people have died in traffic deaths so far this year compared to 82 people at this point in 2020.

Minnesota recorded its 100th traffic death on April 21, the earliest since 2015 on April 29. This year breaks a previous trend from the last four years when the 100th death was reported in mid-May or later.

Recent deadly incidents include a fiery crash inside the I-94 Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis and a crash that killed a pedestrian in Hopkins when a suspected impaired driver drove onto the sidewalk.

Of the first 100 deaths on the roads, 40 have been speed-related deaths, a notable jump from 2020 which recorded 22 speed-related deaths at this point last year. Since the onset of the pandemic, law enforcement officers have seen an increase in excessive speeding from drivers.

First 100 traffic deaths

82 motor vehicle occupants compared with 60 reported this time last year.

2 motorcyclists compared with 3 reported this time last year.

11 pedestrians compared with 13 reported this time last year.

2 bicyclists compared with 2 reported this time last year.

22 deaths involving crashes with heavy vehicle trucks.

51 single-vehicle crashes.

49 multi-vehicle crashes.

Contributing factors for first 100 traffic deaths