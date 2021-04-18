Expand / Collapse search

One dead after fiery crash at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
A fireball erupted Sunday night on I-94 after the crash at the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis, video captured by MN Safety shows. (MN Safety)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fiery crash at the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis has left at least one person dead, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

I-94 westbound lanes are now closed as crews work to investigate and clean up the area after the crash around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is not known. Traffic camera video posted by Twitter account MN Safety shows a sedan driving at a high rate of speed hitting a guard rail, which sent sparks flying and setting the car on fire.

Our traffic cameras showed smoke billowing out of the tunnel following the crash around 9:50 p.m.

I-94 westbound is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, Minnesota State Patrol reports.