Deaths from speed-related crashes on Minnesota roads outpacing 2020

The amount of crashes with speed-related deaths on Minnesota roads is outpacing last year, according to the Department of Public Safety.

According to preliminary numbers, there have been 84 deaths on the roads compared to 76 this time last year. Of those deaths, 35 were speed-related, an increase from the 19 deaths reported at this time in 2020.

DPS is also releasing data from a statewide extra speed enforcement campaign in February and March, during which over 23,000 speed citations were issued. The campaign came after 120 people died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008.

Among the recent speed-related deaths include two young adults who died when a racing vehicle smashed into an SUV in Burnsville, according to DPS.

Minneapolis Park Police reported the highest speed recorded in city limits at 83 mph in a 30 mph zone. Minnesota State Patrol near Rochester reported the highest speed statewide at 135 mph.