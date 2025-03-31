Expand / Collapse search
Robbinsdale police offering reward to find strong-arm robbery suspects

By
Published  March 31, 2025 10:49am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

(Robbinsdale Police Department)

The Brief

    • Robbinsdale police say they're seeking two suspects in a strong-arm robbery in late February.
    • The two men are accused of assaulting another man, and taking a recently purchased gun still in the box.
    • Authorities say they might offer a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Robbinsdale Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find two suspects wanted in an apparent strong-armed robbery in late February.

What happened

The backstory:

Robbinsdale police responded at about 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 26 to the 4100 block of West Broadway on a report that two men assaulted another male, and stole a recently purchased gun that was still in its box.

When officers got to the scene, they were unable to locate the two suspects. Surveillance video was able to capture still images of the two men authorities are looking for.

Cash reward for information?

Why you should care:

The Robbinsdale Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be done anonymously; anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.

The Source: Robbinsdale police provided information and imagery of the suspects in a news release.

