Minnesota primary live results: Congressional races

It was a strong night for incumbents in the congressional races during the Minnesota primaries.

Congresswoman Omar won the 5th District in the DFL primary handedly - a race that was in the national spotlight - and Congressman Dean Phillips also secured a win in his primary in the 3rd District. Former lieutenant governor Michelle Fischbach secured a win in the the 7th Congressional District Republican Primary. The 7th District race will be watched closely come November.

