Minnesota primary live results: Michelle Fischbach vs Dave Hughes in 7th District

The biggest race in the Aug. 11 Minnesota primary on the Republican side in the Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, covering western Minnesota. Michelle Fischbach has the party's endorsement but has been unable to break free from her primary challengers. President Trump won the district by 31 points in 2016 and endorsed Fischbach. The question: Do Trump's voters want a longtime state politician in Fischbach or an outsider in rival Dave Hughes?

