Minnesota primary live election results

Minnesota’s primary elections were held statewide Tuesday. Voters cast ballots, in person and by mail, for candidates for the state legislature, U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate.

The Democratic primary for the 5th Congressional District, featuring Rep. Ilhan Omar and Anton Melton-Meaux, is in the national spotlight. The 7th Congressional District Republican Primary, featuring Michelle Fischbach and Dave Hughes, will also be a focal point.

Polls were open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Masks and social distancing were required as people lined up to cast their votes. Hundreds of thousands of others already cast their ballots by mail, avoiding crowds amid the pandemic. You can check the status of your mail-in ballot at mnvotes.org.

Here are the live results from across Minnesota:

U.S. House

Advertisement

U.S. Senate

Minnesota Senate

Minnesota House