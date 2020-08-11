Minnesota primary live results: Ilhan Omar vs Antone Melton-Meaux in 5th District

The Democratic primary for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District is one race that’s in the national spotlight. Rep. Ilhan Omar is running for her second term in Congress. She's facing four challengers in the Democratic primary, but it's Antone Melton-Meaux who poses the biggest threat to unseat her.

Melton-Meaux says he voted for Omar in 2018 as she made history in becoming the first Somali-American elected to Congress. The mediation attorney has become a surprise player in the Democratic primary that many expected Omar to win easily. Melton-Meaux raised an eye-popping $3.2 million in the second quarter, and has the backing of pro-Israel groups that are spending large amounts of money on his behalf.

Omar rejects the criticism that she's been too focused on celebrity and controversies to work for the congressional district, which includes Minneapolis and several inner-ring suburbs to the north, west and south of the city.

Strong voter turnaout may come into play in the 5th district race. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Minneapolis face strong challenges, and there's a special election for the Minneapolis City Council seat vacated by Abdi Warsame.

Ilhan Omar will get a boost from all those competitive races in Minneapolis. They'll drive voters in the city to the polls -- that's her base of strength, which could help her overcome losses in the suburbs. Minneapolis is 60 percent of the district. Omar could lose the suburbs and still win comfortably by carrying voters in the city.

Minnesota primary election results: 5th Congressional District, County-By-County