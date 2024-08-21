Minnesota pizza joints nationally ranked in new Yelp survey

Not quite "Detroit style" or Chicago’s infamous deep dish, Minneapolis is home to several notable pizza places that are gaining even more attention thanks to a recent ranking by consumer-review site Yelp.

Top spots

Yelp has released the "ultimate guide to the Midwest’s best pizza" as part of its Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest list.

On it, several Minneapolis-based restaurants made the cut.

Survey results

Of Minnesota pizza spots, Young Joni ranked the highest on the survey, taking No. 25 on the best of 100 list.

Not surprisingly, owner and founder Ann Kim won a James Beard Foundation Award in 2019, which recognizes the top chefs in the U.S. She was a semifinalist in the Midwest category in 2017.

Kim also runs Pizzeria Lola and Hello Pizza in Minneapolis. The former places also ranked on the list, coming in at No. 80.

Deviating from the Italian cuisine, Boludo – described as a "taste of Buenos Aires" while also offering empanadas on its menu – ranked at No. 39. The restaurant opened in 2018 in the Kingfield neighborhood of Minneapolis, but has since expanded to downtown and Como.

The final Minneapolis-centric spot on the list offers a unique pizza variation – cooked in a wood-fired, open-facing oven, Element Wood Fire Pizza, ranked at No. 89. It can be found in the St. Anthony West neighborhood of northeast Minneapolis.

More Minnesota spots

Also representing the Twin Cities, Mama's Pizza in St. Paul made the list at No. 27.

In the suburbs, Brianno’s Deli-Italia in Eagan (No. 82) and Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks in Maplewood (No. 89) were honored as well.

Wisconsin pizzas among the best

Several places from the "cheeshead state" also made the list.

Novanta in Madison (No. 49), Wells Brothers Restaurant in Racine (No. 65), San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana in Milwaukee (No. 86) and Ang an Eddies in Fond du Lac (No. 95) all cracked the top 100.