Gophers exploring getting name partner for Williams Arena

The Brief Gophers Athletics announced Thursday they're seeking to explore a name partner for Williams Arena. The Barn has been the home of Minnesota basketball since 1928. The Gophers already have name partners for Mariucci Arena, and the football stadium (Huntington Bank Stadium).



Williams Arena has been the home of Gophers basketball for almost 100 years. Soon, "The Barn" could get a new name.

The University of Minnesota Athletic Department announced Thursday it has partnered with Independent Sports & Entertainment to seek naming rights for Williams Arena.

The building is the home for the Minnesota men’s and women’s basketball teams, and is a host site for state basketball tournaments.

‘A tremendous opportunity’

What they're saying:

Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle released a statement about the venture.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for a company to align themselves with the University of Minnesota and with Gopher Athletics," Coyle said. "We look forward to working with ISE to find a naming rights partner that will help us continue to provide world-class experiences for our student-athletes."

Williams Arena history

Dig deeper:

Williams Arena first opened in 1928. It’s been a host site for NCAA regional basketball games, high school events, the Big Ten Wrestling Championships and was the home for the Minnesota Lynx during their 2017 run to the WNBA title.



"When you have a university with strong leadership, great tradition, in a top conference, and in one of the best markets in the country, there is great opportunity for the right brand partner," said Owen Shull, Executive Vice President/Head of ISE Properties. "We are excited to partner with Minnesota on this important naming rights search."

Other naming rights

Big picture view:

Williams Arena is the latest Gophers’ venue to seek a naming rights partner. Mariucci Arena is a partner with 3M, now called 3M Arena at Mariucci. The home of Gophers’ football, which started in 2009 as TCF Bank Stadium, switched to Huntington Bank Stadium in 2021.