Minnesota House passes bill to ban conversion therapy for kids

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

Minnesota House passes bill to ban conversion therapy for kids

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
LGBTQ
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A bill that would ban the practice of conversion therapy for children and vulnerable adults in Minnesota has passed the state House of Representatives.

Lawmakers approved the measure by a vote of 81-47 during a Monday evening floor session. A companion bill in the Senate is still under consideration in committee.

The controversial practice, which attempts to change an individual's sexual orientation, has already faced bans in Minneapolis and St. Paul. In 2021, Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order intended to limit the practice of conversion therapy in Minnesota, but stopping short of an outright ban.

Under the new law, mental health practitioners are banned from attempting conversion therapy on children or vulnerable adults. The law does carve out exceptions for therapy and counseling for someone undergoing a gender transition. The law also bans people from misrepresenting conversion therapy as another form of therapy.

If approved, Minnesota would join 20 other states with similar bans.

Other bills approved

During Monday's session, the House also approved a bill that would prevent scrap dealers from purchasing a catalytic converter not attached to a motor vehicle, unless it contain identified markings that can be used to connect the catalytic converter to a vehicle. The bill also requires scrap metal dealers to collect information from customers to provide to law enforcement and keep in a database.

Lawmakers also approved a separate bill to create an Office for Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls, which would be the first of its kind in the nation. The office would conduct more cold case reviews and require the BCA to develop a new missing person alert system.

Both bills were passed on a largely bipartisan vote and require action in the Senate.