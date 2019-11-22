Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes ban on conversion therapy

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a ban on conversion therapy ban Friday—making it the first city in the state to do so.

The controversial practice aims to change a person’s sexual orientation, but critics say it can lead to depression, drug use and suicide.

“We’ve conducted studies around the metro region and throughout the state really, engaging people on this issue and creating awareness so other cities will be able to take up this ban, eventually leading to a statewide ban [on conversion therapy],” Council member Andrea Jenkins said. She was the first African American transgender woman elected to the city council of a major city.

An amendment that would restrict conversion therapy failed in the state Legislature last session.