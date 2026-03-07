Gas is cheapest at these 10 places in Minnesota

The Brief There are still options for cheaper gas in Minnesota after prices spiked following military action against Iran. Gas prices rose by 39 cents in a week, bringing the average to $3.25 a gallon. Minnesota saw the 10th-highest rise in gas prices across the United States.



Following a significant spike in gas prices in response to military action taken against Iran, Minnesotans still have some options for finding fuel under $3 a gallon.

Minnesota is among the top 10 states that saw a jump in gas prices this week following military action against Iran.

READ MORE: Minnesota gas prices surge 39 cents as Iran conflict continues

Top 10 cheapest gas prices

By the numbers:

The following stations have the cheapest gas prices in Minnesota as of March 7, 2026:

Sinclair at 830 1st Street in Nashwauk, $2.37 Sinclair at 210 North 1st Street in Keewatin, $2.37 Trailside Bait at 750 MN-47 South in Isle, $2.55 BP at 498 Main Street East in Clarks Grove, $2.58 River Station at 1370 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud, $2.58 Speedway at 11027 Crystal Lake Road in Merrifield, $2.59 Ron's Korner Market at 7896 US-169 in Marble, $2.59 Marathon at 709 21st Street Northeast in Austin, $2.59 Holiday at 730 South US-10 in St. Cloud, $2.67 Kwik Trip at 750 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud, $2.67

More information from GasBuddy can be found here.

Minnesota gas prices rise

Local perspective:

Gas prices in Minnesota have jumped by 39 cents during the past week, matching the national average increase.

The current average price in the state is $3.25, while the national average stands at $3.37.

Expert analysis

Dig deeper:

Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy Patrick DeHaan shared the following statement statistics on social media.

Matt McClain, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, explained that the conflict in Iran is affecting gas prices.

"The reality of the situation, the Strait of Hormuz is being directly impacted, and has been now for days, with really no end in sight," said McClain. The Strait of Hormuz is crucial as it provides about 20% of the global oil supply.

McClain also mentioned that diesel prices are climbing, which could lead to increased shipping costs and higher retail prices.

"We are seeing a dramatic increase in diesel prices, and that is going to eventually impact shipping prices," he said.