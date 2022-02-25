Gas prices turning long commutes into financial nightmares
Skyrocketing gas prices have made things especially difficult for people with extended commutes. One person even said they're putting off having children because it's just too expensive.
Filling a gas-powered vehicle may still be cheaper than charging an electric one
As gas prices reach record highs across the U.S., electric car owners are reveling in their purchases -- but the cost to fill up a gas-powered vehicle might actually still be cheaper than charging an electric one.
Pain at the pump: Gas prices rising to levels not seen for over a decade; here's what you need to know
Gas prices, according to AAA officials, have risen to levels not seen for over a decade amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here's what you need to know about the latest developments.
Lawmakers call to end gas taxes across US amid price surge
Governors in Georgia and California also called for relief from state gas taxes.
High gas prices pinching profits at restaurants
The recent spike in gas prices isn't just causing pain at the pump, they're putting a pinch on profits at local businesses as well.
Walz calls for gas tax holiday amid surging prices; Biden bans Russian oil
Politicians from President Biden to Gov. Walz are exploring options on how to ease prices at the gas pump for Americans.
Could high gas prices impact airline travel? AAA weighs in
Could the pain at the pump bring pain to the airline ticket counters? An expert with AAA weighs in.
US gas price average hits $4.17, an all-time high, AAA says
The price of regular gasoline on average across the U.S. hit an all-time high on Tuesday at $4.173, surpassing a record previously set in 2008.
President Biden bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.
What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S. — the average price has topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 — the Biden administration has faced growing pressure to impose further sanctions on Russia, including a ban on oil imports.
Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas amid Ukraine invasion
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas, and that it will shut down its service stations and other operations in the country.
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
The decision comes just days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Gas guzzler: Maximizing your car’s fuel economy as gas prices soar to record levels
Reducing your speed on the highway can increase your car's fuel economy between 7-14%, according to AAA.
Americans see biggest single-day jump in gas prices in years
The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline increased to $3.84 this week
US average price of gas to exceed $4 a gallon this summer, GasBuddy predicts
GasBuddy predicts the U.S. national average price of gas could reach up to $4.25 in May 2022 and remain above $4 per gallon through October.
DFLers say Minnesota shouldn't charge gas tax this summer as inflation hedge
Rising prices for gas, food and other necessities are confounding Minnesota policymakers who feel pressure from voters but have few levers to tame inflation.