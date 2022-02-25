What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S. — the average price has topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 — the Biden administration has faced growing pressure to impose further sanctions on Russia, including a ban on oil imports.

Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

The decision comes just days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.