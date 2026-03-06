Minnesota gas prices surge 39 cents as Iran conflict continues

The Brief Gas prices in Minnesota have risen by 39 cents in a week. The current average gas price in Minnesota is $3.25. The conflict in Iran is contributing to rising gas prices.



Gas prices are on the rise in Minnesota, with the state being in the top 10 of the largest increases in the country.

Gas price increases

What we know:

Gas prices in Minnesota have jumped by 39 cents during the past week, matching the national average increase. The current average price in the state is $3.25, while the national average stands at $3.37.

Peter Jay from Eden Prairie expressed his dissatisfaction, saying, "I'm not happy with how high they went in the last few days, but you just kind of roll with the punches."

Mallori Schneider from Victoria, Minnesota, shared her concerns, noting, "It's really unfortunate that now it's a lot more expensive this week."

Impact of the conflict in Iran

What they're saying:

Matt McClain, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, explained that the conflict in Iran is affecting gas prices.

"The reality of the situation, the Strait of Hormuz is being directly impacted, and has been now for days, with really no end in sight," said McClain. The Strait of Hormuz is crucial as it provides about 20% of the global oil supply.

McClain also mentioned that diesel prices are climbing, which could lead to increased shipping costs and higher retail prices.

"We are seeing a dramatic increase in diesel prices, and that is going to eventually impact shipping prices," he said.

What you can do:

To save on gas, consider reducing your speed and ensuring your tires are properly inflated.