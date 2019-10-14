Minnesota football fans riding high after Gophers, Vikings win

article

Gopher football fans are still riding high on the blowout win this weekend over Nebraska, and the team is now cracking the AP Top 25 of collegiate ranks for the first time in nearly five years.

Saturday began our Minnesota football bliss in a wintry TCF Bank Stadium.

“It was crazy there. We were in the student section, and it was really high energy there!”

Larry Wigley got season tickets this year because his son is in the marching band – and that worked out pretty well.

“This team is great! They rolled over Nebraska,” he said.

The Gophers haven’t been 6-0 since 2004, but if they go to 7-0, the last time for that was 1960. If they go 8-0, that was last achieved back in 1941.

“Since I’ve been a student here, I haven’t seen people so excited about the team,” he said.

About 21 hours later, the Vikings finished off in a flurry of offensive impressiveness in U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was a nice feeling, considering where the Vikings seemed headed a couple games ago.

“I was in Chicago two weeks ago to see the game there; my wife’s a Bears fan…it was ugly,” said.

Steve and Brad Taylor are a father-son duo from California who once a year pick a city they haven’t been to. They were thrilled with what they witnessed in Minneapolis Sunday.

“I’ve got Cousins on my fantasy team… he crushed it yesterday. I didn’t start him, of course, but next week!"

The Vikings play the Lions at noon this Sunday.

The Gophers face Rutgers at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.