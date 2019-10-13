Cousins, Diggs torch Eagles in 38-20 win as Vikings improve to 4-2

article

The Minnesota Vikings got a career day from Kirk Cousins and Stefon Diggs in a 38-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 4-2 on the season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Diggs finished with seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 23.9 yards per catch and became the first Vikings wide receiver since Randy Moss in 2000 to have two touchdowns of at least 50 yards in the same game. Diggs had touchdown catches of 62, 51 and 11 yards. He’s also the first Vikings’ receiver to have three touchdowns in a game since Marcus Robinson in 2004.

Just a few weeks ago, Diggs was fined about $200,000 by the Vikings after not showing up for practice and his expressing his frustration with the offense. He also didn’t dismiss rumors that he wanted to be traded. But it’s all in the past after the best game of his career on Sunday.

Cousins also had one of his best games with the Vikings. He finished 22-of-29 passing for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Before connecting with Diggs, Cousins hit Thielen for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead after their opening drive. Cousins made big plays when they were needed and never hesitated to take shots down the field.

He had some motivation, as Eagles linebacker Zach Brown told Philadelphia during the week that Cousins “is the weakest part of their offense.”

The Vikings’ defense also stepped up in the big moments, with two sacks on Carson Wentz. They limited running back Jordan Howard to 49 yards on 13 carries. Anthony Barr had 10 tackles, eight solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery for the Vikings. Eric Kendricks added nine tackles, a half sack and two passed defended. Mackensie Alexander and Danielle Hunter added sacks in the win, and Alexander added an interception.

The Eagles entered Sunday’s game with the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL. The Vikings ran for 119 yards in the win, with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison combining for 91 yards on 21 carries. The Vikings had 25 first downs and 429 yards of total offense.

Advertisement

The Vikings knew it would be difficult to run against the Eagles, and Cousins stepped up with a 136.6 rating. He averaged 11.4 yards per completion Sunday.

The Vikings (4-2) head to Detroit next Sunday, still looking for their first win the NFC North Division.