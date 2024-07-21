Duluth tourism boat, Vista Star, strikes breakwater, 1 hospitalized, others injured

One passenger aboard the Vista Star, a tourism boat that embarks on sightseeing cruises along the Duluth waterfront, was taken to the hospital Saturday night after the vessel struck a breakwater. Several others on board were assessed for minor injuries.

What we know

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said it and other authorities responded to the Wisconsin Entry just after 10:45 p.m.

The boat, carrying 84 people, was reportedly "against the breakwater" but was not taking on any water.

The U.S. Coast Guard then evacuated the injured person, who was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities at the scene then learned the boat was "listing to one side" and was in five-foot waves, according to the sheriff's office. "Listing" is a nautical term that means a vessel is tilting to one side.

The crew was then able to move the vessel off the breakwater before it was escorted back to the dock by the U.S. Coast Guard, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Duluth Fire Department. The Vista Star reportedly made it back under its own power without further incident.

The Duluth Fire Department, along with crews from Mayo Ambulance, then assessed "several people" for what are described as minor injuries.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating the incident.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released details on what may have led to the crash.

The extent of damage to the Vista Star was not specified.

FOX 9 reached out to Vista Fleet for more information and will update this story if they respond.