Gophers crack the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 after 6-0 start

The 6-0 Golden Gopher football team cracked the national rankings Sunday, making its first appearance of the season in the AP Top 25 at number 20.

It’s the first Gopher appearance in the AP Top 25 since November 2014 and the highest they have been ranked since November 2008.

The undefeated 6-0 start is the first time the Gophers have done so since 2003. They’ve now won eight straight games dating back to last season, which hasn’t happened at Minnesota in roughly 70 years. It was the 1948-49 season.

Just six games into the 2019 season, the Gophers already know their season will finish with a bowl game. A Citrus Bowl representative was at Saturday’s shellacking of the Cornhuskers.

The Gophers thwarted the visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday night 34-7 after a dominating performance from the run game.

Mohamed Ibrahim #24 of the Minnesota Gophers scores a touchdown against Lamar Jackson #21 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images))

The team ran for 322 yards and got three touchdowns from sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim in a 34-7 win over the Cornhuskers. Minnesota’s defense got four sacks and had five tackles for a loss.

The Gophers are 6-0, they’re bowl eligible and they’re off to their best start in 16 years. But how good are they? What about facing Iowa and Wisconsin? Fleck’s next biggest concern is Rutgers next Saturday. The Scarlet Knights lost 35-0 to Indiana on Saturday, and are being out-scored 165-7 in Big Ten play.

THE AP POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1

2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5

3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2

4. Ohio St. (9) 6-0 1404 3

5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6

6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8

7. Penn St. 6-0 1129 10

8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9

9. Florida 6-1 1041 7

10. Georgia 5-1 995 3

11. Auburn 5-1 985 12

12. Oregon 5-1 906 13

13. Utah 5-1 729 15

14. Boise St. 6-0 716 14

15. Texas 4-2 672 11

16. Michigan 5-1 648 16

17. Arizona St. 5-1 524 18

18. Baylor 6-0 470 22

19. SMU 6-0 398 21

20. Minnesota 6-0 330 NR

21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25

22. Missouri 5-1 233 NR

23. Iowa 4-2 210 17

24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148 NR

25. Washington 5-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.