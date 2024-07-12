Minnesota flooding: FEMA visits Blue Earth Co. to assess damage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is visiting Blue Earth County to assess the damage left behind by floodwaters and heavy rain.

Blue Earth County is one of 22 counties in Minnesota that President Joe Biden approved for a major disaster declaration after storms and consistent rain brought widespread flooding across the state.

FEMA started assessments in Blue Earth County on Thursday with plans to visit areas hardest hit by the flooding and prioritize properties where residents submitted a damage report.

"Please understand that if they do not visit your home or neighborhood, it doesn’t mean that your area is excluded from consideration. Due to time constraints, focus will be placed on the heaviest damaged areas," the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

FEMA is conducting preliminary assessments that will help assist in determining whether residents could be eligible for the agency's Individual Assistance (IA) program. The sheriff's office said the program "offers financial assistance and direct services to assist with uninsured and underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs, but it is not a substitute for insurance."

Residents are encouraged to share their experiences with FEMA members about the flooding and damage while they are in the area. The sheriff’s office said these stories help paint a bigger picture and show the need for assistance in the county.

The sheriff’s office did not say how long FEMA will be in the county, but they plan on visiting hundreds of properties. Residents who have experienced property damage can still fill out an online form here.

Among the areas that were damaged in Blue Earth County was the area around the Rapidan Dam, which suffered a partial failure on June 24, 2024, resulting in a house along the Blue Earth River, near the dam, to fall into the river. The Dam Store was then demolished after it couldn't be saved. Here is a recap of the Rapidan Dam situation.