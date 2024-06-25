Waterville, Minn. flooding: County declares a state of emergency

Le Sueur County passed a resolution on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency for flooding that has swamped the southern Minnesota city of Waterville.

The Board of Commissioners approved the declaration during a vote on Tuesday. It follows a previous three-day declaration issued last week due to floods.

The City of Waterville, which is located between two lakes, has been swamped by floodwaters in recent days, prompting the county sheriff to call in help from the National Guard. Local officials are calling it the worst flood the city has ever seen.

The new declaration has been sent to the State of Minnesota, which is the first step to request a disaster declaration from FEMA.

Shelters are available for Waterville displaced by the flooding. You can call 507-419-0344 for more information or email sheltering@co.le-sueur.mn.us.