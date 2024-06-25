Expand / Collapse search
Waterville, Minn. flooding: County declares a state of emergency

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 25, 2024 3:10pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Waterville continues battle against floodwaters

The battle is still ongoing in Waterville as the small city battles a historic flood in southern Minnesota.

WATERVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Le Sueur County passed a resolution on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency for flooding that has swamped the southern Minnesota city of Waterville.

The Board of Commissioners approved the declaration during a vote on Tuesday. It follows a previous three-day declaration issued last week due to floods.

The City of Waterville, which is located between two lakes, has been swamped by floodwaters in recent days, prompting the county sheriff to call in help from the National Guard. Local officials are calling it the worst flood the city has ever seen.

The new declaration has been sent to the State of Minnesota, which is the first step to request a disaster declaration from FEMA.

Shelters are available for Waterville displaced by the flooding. You can call 507-419-0344 for more information or email sheltering@co.le-sueur.mn.us.