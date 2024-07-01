MN flooding: President Biden approves major disaster declaration

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Minnesota counties hit hard by flooding.

The declaration covers several counties across both northern and southern Minnesota, including Blue Earth, Carver, Cass, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Watonwan counties.

Storms and consistent rain over the past two months have brought widespread flooding across the state. Over the last week, flooding in southern Minnesota has dominated headlines. Before that, a major storm brought major flooding in northern Minnesota.

The declaration now allows residents and governments in those counties access to federal funds when recovery efforts get underway.