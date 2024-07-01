Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:48 AM CDT until SAT 11:31 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

MN flooding: President Biden approves major disaster declaration

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 2:08pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Red Wing dealing with ongoing flooding

The City of Red Wing continues battling floodwaters as many roadways, walking trails, and bike paths are submerged. However, the Mississippi River is set to crest just below the major flood stage on Monday, and the water should start receding after.

(FOX 9) - President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Minnesota counties hit hard by flooding.

The declaration covers several counties across both northern and southern Minnesota, including Blue Earth, Carver, Cass, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Watonwan counties.

Storms and consistent rain over the past two months have brought widespread flooding across the state. Over the last week, flooding in southern Minnesota has dominated headlines. Before that, a major storm brought major flooding in northern Minnesota.

The declaration now allows residents and governments in those counties access to federal funds when recovery efforts get underway.