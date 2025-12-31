MN distributor recalls hundreds of food, drugstore products after rodent, feces contamination

The Brief Gold Star Distribution, Inc. is recalling regulated products including drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements and food products at the urging of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA says its facilities contain risks of potential Salmonella contamination, presence of rodent and avian contamination and insanitary conditions. Products were distributed to more than 50 stores across the state.



A Minneapolis-based distributor is facing a recall of hundreds of products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over suspected rodent and salmonella contamination at its facilities.

Gold Star Distribution recall

What we know:

The FDA has announced Gold Star Distribution, Inc. is recalling all regulated products, including drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements and food products over what it says are risks of potential Salmonella contamination, presence of rodent and avian contamination and insanitary conditions.

The agency says it determined the facility was operating under insanitary conditions after finding the presence of rodents, rodent urine and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food and cosmetic products were held.

The conditions created a significant risk that products held at the facility could be contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms, the agency said.

Products were distributed to more than 50 stores across the state.

A complete list of products in the recall can be found here, and include foods such as JIF peanut butter, Pringles, rices from various brands, ramen and more foods.

A full list of locations that sell products that might be affected can be found here.

Dig deeper:

The FDA says that the recall does not apply to products shipped directly to retail or convenience stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items.

What's next:

No illnesses have been reported yet.

Officials are urging consumers and retailers who purchased the items to "destroy the products as soon as possible."