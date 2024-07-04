Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:17 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
10
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Jackson County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota county fair marriages offered for free this summer

By
Published  July 4, 2024 11:16am CDT
Entertainment
FOX 9

Why cohabitation might be better than marriage

According to U.S. Census data, more Americans than ever are choosing to live with their partner but not get married. The Love Engineer Alex Merritt explains why cohabitation can be a better choice for many couples.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Looking to tie the knot over some cheese curds? Minnesota judges will have you covered at several county fairs this summer – free of charge.

Minnesota Judicial Branch judges will perform weddings at the Dakota, Goodhue, and McCleod county fairs in August.

Dakota County Fair weddings will be held Aug. 5, 6, 7, 8, 10.

Goodhue County Fair weddings will be held on Aug. 7 and 8.

McLeod County Fair weddings will be held on Aug. 16 and 17. 

Couples looking to get married at one of the fairs will need to choose the fair that they’d like to hold their wedding, then contact the county court to register. 

Couples do not need to live in these counties to have a wedding at one of the fairs.