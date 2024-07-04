Minnesota county fair marriages offered for free this summer

Looking to tie the knot over some cheese curds? Minnesota judges will have you covered at several county fairs this summer – free of charge.

Minnesota Judicial Branch judges will perform weddings at the Dakota, Goodhue, and McCleod county fairs in August.

Dakota County Fair weddings will be held Aug. 5, 6, 7, 8, 10.

Goodhue County Fair weddings will be held on Aug. 7 and 8.

McLeod County Fair weddings will be held on Aug. 16 and 17.

Couples looking to get married at one of the fairs will need to choose the fair that they’d like to hold their wedding, then contact the county court to register.

Couples do not need to live in these counties to have a wedding at one of the fairs.