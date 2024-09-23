7 Minnesota schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2024

article

The Brief Seven Minnesota schools were among the 356 National Blue Ribbon Schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for 2024. Schools are recognized as Exemplary High Performing Schools, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools or both.



Seven schools in Minnesota were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

What we know

The seven Minnesota schools were among the 356 schools nationwide recognized. The program highlights schools that "excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups," a press release states.

The seven Minnesota 2024 Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Caledonia High School, Caledonia Area Public School District: Exemplary High Performing Schools

Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary School, Hills-Beaver Creek School District: Exemplary High Performing Schools

Franklin Elementary School, Mankato Public School District: Exemplary High Performing Schools and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools

Chippewa Middle School, Mounds View Public School District: Exemplary High Performing Schools

James Knoll Elementary School, Ortonville Public Schools: Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools

Pioneer Elementary School, Pierz School District: Exemplary High Performing Schools

Oakwood Elementary School, Wayzata School District: Exemplary High Performing Schools and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools

What they're saying

"The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child."

Dig deeper

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools based on student performance data, including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates, the release states. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories.

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally formed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools excel in narrowing the achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.