Several MN cities rank in top 100 on Best Places to Live ranking

The Brief Five Minnesota cities have ranked in the top 100 of U.S. News and World Report's 2025-26 Best Places to Live rankings. The best place to live in the United States is Johns Creek, Georgia, according to the list. The best place to live in Minnesota is Plymouth, the ranking states.



Best Places to Live list

The ranking:

U.S. News and World Report releases its Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings annually, with this year's list featuring 250 cities. To make the list, a city must have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

Here are the top 10 places to live in the United States:

Johns Creek, Georgia Carmel, Indiana Pearland, Texas Fishers, Indiana Cary, North Carolina League City, Texas Apex, North Carolina Leander, Texas Rochester Hills, Michigan Troy, Michigan

A Minnesota city did not crack the top 10 on this year's list.

Minnesota cities among Best Places to Live

Minnesota cities ranking:

While Minnesota cities didn't crack the top 10 on this year's list, five cities were featured in the top 100.

Here's how Minnesota cities ranked:

Plymouth: No. 1 in Minnesota, No. 17 in the U.S.

Maple Grove: No. 2 in Minnesota, No. 40 in the U.S.

Eden Prairie: No. 3 in Minnesota, No. 46 in the U.S.

Woodbury: No. 4 in Minnesota, No. 54 in the U.S.

Rochester: No. 5 in Minnesota, No. 72 in the U.S.

Eagan: No. 6 in Minnesota, No. 116 in the U.S.

Mankato: No. 7 in Minnesota, No. 118 in the U.S.

Blaine: No. 8 in Minnesota, No. 188 in the U.S.

Bloomington: No. 9 in Minnesota, No. 215 in the U.S.

Duluth: No. 10 in Minnesota, No. 237 in the U.S.

Brooklyn Park: No. 11 in Minnesota, No. 292 in the U.S.

Burnsville: No. 12 in Minnesota, No. 308 in the U.S.

Coon Rapids: No. 13 in Minnesota, No. 368 in the U.S.

St. Paul: No. 14 in Minnesota, No. 493 in the U.S.

Minneapolis: No. 15 in Minnesota, No. 632 in the U.S.