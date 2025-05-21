Several MN cities rank in top 100 on Best Places to Live ranking
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Five Minnesota cities rank in the top 100 on U.S. News and World Report's Best Places to Live in 2025-26 ranking.
Best Places to Live list
The ranking:
U.S. News and World Report releases its Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings annually, with this year's list featuring 250 cities. To make the list, a city must have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.
Here are the top 10 places to live in the United States:
- Johns Creek, Georgia
- Carmel, Indiana
- Pearland, Texas
- Fishers, Indiana
- Cary, North Carolina
- League City, Texas
- Apex, North Carolina
- Leander, Texas
- Rochester Hills, Michigan
- Troy, Michigan
A Minnesota city did not crack the top 10 on this year's list.
Minnesota cities among Best Places to Live
Minnesota cities ranking:
While Minnesota cities didn't crack the top 10 on this year's list, five cities were featured in the top 100.
Here's how Minnesota cities ranked:
- Plymouth: No. 1 in Minnesota, No. 17 in the U.S.
- Maple Grove: No. 2 in Minnesota, No. 40 in the U.S.
- Eden Prairie: No. 3 in Minnesota, No. 46 in the U.S.
- Woodbury: No. 4 in Minnesota, No. 54 in the U.S.
- Rochester: No. 5 in Minnesota, No. 72 in the U.S.
- Eagan: No. 6 in Minnesota, No. 116 in the U.S.
- Mankato: No. 7 in Minnesota, No. 118 in the U.S.
- Blaine: No. 8 in Minnesota, No. 188 in the U.S.
- Bloomington: No. 9 in Minnesota, No. 215 in the U.S.
- Duluth: No. 10 in Minnesota, No. 237 in the U.S.
- Brooklyn Park: No. 11 in Minnesota, No. 292 in the U.S.
- Burnsville: No. 12 in Minnesota, No. 308 in the U.S.
- Coon Rapids: No. 13 in Minnesota, No. 368 in the U.S.
- St. Paul: No. 14 in Minnesota, No. 493 in the U.S.
- Minneapolis: No. 15 in Minnesota, No. 632 in the U.S.
The Source: This report uses information from U.S. News and World Report's rankings.