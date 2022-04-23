Minnesota BCA: Police fatally shot 38-year-old Chisholm man armed with knives

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released additional information regarding the fatal police shooting in northern Minnesota earlier this week.

The man shot and killed by police on Wednesday in Chisholm has been identified as 38-year-old Michael David Johnson, according to the BCA's Friday news release. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Officer determined Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA also identified the following officers who discharged their weapons during the fatal shooting:

Cody Dillinger, a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy of five years, fired his department handgun

Nick Grivna, Virginia police officer of eight years, fired his department handgun

Gavin Nichols, a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy of six years, fired non-lethal foam impact rounds

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Johnson was allegedly wanted for multiple felony charges in Morrison County, the BCA wrote. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement agencies in the Hibbing and Chisholm area were searching for him and his vehicle around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

About two and a half hours later, a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy found Johnson's car outside his home on the 200 block of Central Avenue South in Chisholm. Then multiple law enforcement agencies responded and attempted to take him into custody.

The BCA wrote: "At one point, Johnson came out of the house with knives in his hands. Officers fired less lethal rounds first, then lethal rounds, striking Johnson."

The 38-year-old man died at the scene. No officers were injured. Two knives near Johnson's body were recovered from the crime scene, the BCA said.

Once the BCA investigation is complete, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office will review the case.

