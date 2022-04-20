Minnesota BCA agents en route to investigate police shooting in Chisholm

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says its agents and crime scene personnel are on the way to a police shooting in northern Minnesota.

The BCA says more information will come on the shooting, which happened in Chisholm. It has not been shared whether the shooting was fatal.

It is standard practice for the BCA to take over cases if officers fire shots and a person dies or is seriously injured.

This story is developing. FOX 9 is working to learn more and will update the story as more information becomes available.