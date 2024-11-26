Extra patrols on Minnesota roads during 2024 holiday DWI enforcement
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota drivers will start seeing extra DWI enforcement on the roads as part of a statewide effort to crack down on impaired drivers this holiday season.
What we know
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul Fire Department and other first responders are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday about extra DWI enforcement for the holiday season.
"Preventing a crash by planning a sober ride this holiday season is a gift to treasure. It’s also a gift to emergency responders who must risk their lives when responding to a crash scene to help those in need," the press release reads.
The extra DWI enforcement will start on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and runs on the weekends through New Year’s Eve.
Background
The OTS says at least 415 people have died on Minnesota roadways so far this year, and more than 24,000 people have been arrested for driving while impaired. Between 2019 and 2023, there were 664 alcohol-related driving deaths, and during that same period, more than 127,400 people were arrested across the state for DWI.
The OTS has launched holiday DWI campaigns in previous years with participation from hundreds of agencies across the state.
"First responders are hoping that the extra enforcement, combined with raising public awareness, will prevent traffic deaths and convince people to drive sober," the press release reads.