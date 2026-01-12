Minneapolis woman calmly resists ICE demand for ID, birth country

The Brief A video making rounds on social media shows a woman calmly resisting a request from ICE agents for ID, while also asking where she was born. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said hundreds more federal law enforcement officials would arrive in Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.



As federal immigration enforcement continues throughout Minnesota, bystanders have increasingly begun to both film and confront ICE agents that have been spotted in various neighborhoods.

Minneapolis woman confronts ICE

What we know:

A story shared by Nimco Omar via Storyful shows the woman she filmed being surrounded by border patrol agents, who questioned her place of birth and requested to see ID.

According to Storyful, Omar said she was on a walk when she was approached by the masked agents. This footage shows one of the men repeatedly asking Omar for her place of birth and eventually relenting when she refused to show identification.

"I parked my car and began walking toward the 24 Somali Mall where suddenly four men who looked like soldiers suddenly jumped out of a car and surrounded me," Omar said in a post to Instagram. "They told me they needed to verify whether I was a citizen. I was scared. I was devastated. I never imagined that something like this could happen to me in the United States."

The backstory:

Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said hundreds more federal law enforcement officials would arrive in Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.

"We're sending more officers today and tomorrow," Noem told host Maria Bartiromo. "They'll arrive, there'll be hundreds more in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely. We're going to continue to, if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences."

DHS has not specified how many officers are being deployed or where the total number of federal agents in the Twin Cities will stand once they arrive, though it’s believed more than 2,000 federal agents are already operating in Minnesota.