Minneapolis studio releases drone film of Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America

A Minneapolis-based studio released their latest drone film project capturing footage of the Mall of America and its theme park, Nickelodeon Universe.

Rally Studios, known for its recent drone film at Bryant Lake Bowl, released the film Wednesday saying the creators wanted to "bring in nostalgic storytelling from their days growing up in Minnesota and frequenting Mall of America," according to a news release from the MOA.

Rally Studios released a drone film of the Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe.

"After a busy morning of strapping on rollerblades and chasing rollercoasters with a drone, we are extremely proud of this footage and look forward to future shoots with the Mall of America team," cinematographer Jay Christensen said in the release.

The film starts at the public art installation, Kaleidoscope, before flying into Nickelodeon Universe. From there, the drone chases roller coasters and weaves in and out of other attractions before taking viewers eye to eye with the giant sculptures atop The LEGO store.