Minneapolis’ Stone Arch Bridge closing downtown side in December for construction

The Brief The Stone Arch Bridge's downtown side is closing in December, but the St. Anthony Main side will reopen for pedestrians and bicyclists. The downtown side is expected to be closed until the fall of 2025, with the project wrapping up in the spring of 2026. The closure is part of a two-year construction project to repair the bridge.



A portion of the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis will close in the first week of December until the spring of 2025 due to an ongoing construction project.

What we know

The bridge is currently undergoing a major two-year construction project which started earlier this year. In April, the St. Anthony Main side of the bridge closed, but it will reopen as crews close the other side of the bridge to begin the preparation work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced on Tuesday that the downtown Minneapolis side of the bridge will close starting the week of Dec. 2 until the fall of 2025.

The reopening of the St. Anthony Main side will allow bicyclists and pedestrians to walk or bike to the middle of the bridge, and turn around at a new closure point, according to the release.

Pedestrian and bicyclist detours

As the downtown side is set to close, MnDOT provided a detour for those walking or biking near the bridge as people cannot cross it all the way while it’s under construction.

The detours include:

Pedestrian detour: SE 6th Ave. to SE 2nd St. to Central Ave./Third Ave. Bridge to S. 1st St.

Northbound bicyclist detour: W. River Pkwy. to Portland Ave. to S. 2nd St. to Third Ave. Bridge/Central Ave. to SE University Ave. to SE 6th Ave.

Southbound bicyclist detour: SE 6th Ave. to SE 4th St. to Central Ave./Third Ave. Bridge to S. 2nd St. to Portland Ave. to W. River Pkwy.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A bicyclist detour map for the Stone Arch Bridge as the downtown Minneapolis side closes in December for construction. (MnDOT) From: Supplied

Background

Over the next two years, crews are repairing and replacing stones and mortar along the entire 2,100-foot-long bridge, which will remain closed until the fall of 2025. The project is expected to wrap up by spring of 2026 and costs an estimated $35.8 million.

The Stone Arch Bridge is a Minneapolis landmark that has been around for more than 140 years, and is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.