Portion of Stone Arch Bridge to close April 15 until 2025

A portion of the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis will close on April 15 and will remain closed until spring 2025 due to construction on the bridge.

Starting at 5 a.m. on April 15, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin making preservation repairs, causing a partial closure of the bridge.

People can use the protected pathways on Highway 65-Third Avenue Bridge to cross the river. The downtown side of the Stone Arch Bridge will remain open until spring 2025 for pedestrians or bicyclists who would like to walk or bike to the middle of the bridge and turn back.

Work on the downtown side of the bridge will start in spring 2025 and is expected to last through fall 2025.

Construction is expected to be fully complete by spring 2026.

