Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities.

The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers cannot park on any night plow routes, as crews work to plow those streets. And then starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers cannot park on day-plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs.

In Minneapolis, from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, motorists cannot park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m. or until the street is fully plowed. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., motorists cannot park on the even-numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m. or until the street is fully plowed or on either side of a parkway until 8 p.m. or it is fully plowed.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, motorists cannot park on the odd-numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m. or that side of the street is fully plowed.

Vehicles that are not parked on the appropriate streets will be ticketed and towed, the cities warn.

The cities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday morning, so residents have been left to dig and spin out on their own after Tuesday's heavy snowfall.

Much of the Twin Cities has picked up around 10 inches of snow, with more on the way by Wednesday evening.