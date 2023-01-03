Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Several cities declare snow emergencies Tuesday as storm continues

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:15PM
Tuesday's forecast: The snow has arrived

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Twin Cities through 6pm. About 10 inches of snow is expected by the time the storm rolls out of the area.

(FOX 9) - As road conditions worsen throughout Tuesday with 6-10+ inches of snow possible for some areas of the Twin Cities metro, several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions.

Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your local city’s social media for further information regarding restrictions. Check with your local municipalities for parking rules. Failure to follow snow emergencies could result in a fine or your vehicle being towed.

  • Bloomington: Restrictions are in effect beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3
  • Brooklyn Center: Restrictions are in effect beginning at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4
  • Brooklyn Park: Restrictions are in effect beginning at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3
  • Eden Prairie: Restrictions in place until Thursday, January 5 at noon.
  • New Hope: Restrictions in effect starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday until all subsides and streets are plowed, curb-to-curb.
  • Northfield: Restriction in effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Friday
  • Robbinsdale: Restrictions start at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. No on-street parking until roads are plowed curb to curb.
  • West St. Paul: Restrictions start a 2 a.m. on Wednesday.