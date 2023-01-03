Several cities declare snow emergencies Tuesday as storm continues
(FOX 9) - As road conditions worsen throughout Tuesday with 6-10+ inches of snow possible for some areas of the Twin Cities metro, several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions.
Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your local city’s social media for further information regarding restrictions. Check with your local municipalities for parking rules. Failure to follow snow emergencies could result in a fine or your vehicle being towed.
- Bloomington: Restrictions are in effect beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Brooklyn Center: Restrictions are in effect beginning at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Brooklyn Park: Restrictions are in effect beginning at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Eden Prairie: Restrictions in place until Thursday, January 5 at noon.
- New Hope: Restrictions in effect starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday until all subsides and streets are plowed, curb-to-curb.
- Northfield: Restriction in effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Friday
- Robbinsdale: Restrictions start at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. No on-street parking until roads are plowed curb to curb.
- West St. Paul: Restrictions start a 2 a.m. on Wednesday.